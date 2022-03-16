ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, TX

Dickinson Food Store we are committed in providing fresh and home cooked food

Bay Area Entertainer
 4 days ago

Dickinson Food Store we are committed to providing fresh and home-cooked food to The Dickinson Community

Our tortas/gorditas are handmade and available in corn or plain flour

Our meat is fresh and cooked inhouse

Our sauces are made with fresh ingredients

Please come and enjoy a meal.

NOW OPEN MONDAY - SATURDAY from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@2908 Dickinson Ave, Dickinson, TX, 77539.

You can call us at

281-337-4067

or email us at

dickinsonfoodstore@gmail.com

​ with your feedback.

We appreciate your business and thank you for letting us serve Dickinson Community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2k9p_0egwDLdB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7uWv_0egwDLdB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnfUN_0egwDLdB00
