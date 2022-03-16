New leader named for city tourism arm Choose Chicago

Lynn Osmond, most recently the president and CEO of the Chicago Architecture Center, will become CEO of Choose Chicago this spring. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A new leader has been named to helm Chicago’s official tourism arm.

Lynn Osmond, most recently the president and CEO of the Chicago Architecture Center, will become CEO of Choose Chicago this spring. She will take over as the city looks forward after two years in which the pandemic roiled the tourism and hospitality industries.

Chicago welcomed nearly 61 million visitors the year before the pandemic. In 2020, that number fell to 16 million, and the city was projected to attract just under 29 million visitors last year, according to data previously provided by Choose Chicago.

McCormick Place, a major driver of the city’s tourism industry, welcomed back its first major trade show since the pandemic this month. The Inspired Home Show drew about 20,000 visitors over three days, down about 60% from 2019.

Against that backdrop, Osmond was chosen after a search by a 13-member committee of Choose Chicago board members. She was a former Choose Chicago board member for six years, ending in 2021, and the city said she will be the first woman to lead the tourism agency.

“I love Chicago and believe we have a tremendous opportunity to build back meeting business and provide audiences with experiences that will have them returning many times over,” Osmond said in a statement.

Bringing back travelers will be crucial to the hotel industry, and to driving tax revenue for the city. It could also take overcoming concerns about crime , though Osmond said those concerns will diminish as people return to offices and the city.

A key piece of the return will be business travelers, Osmond said. Encouraging Chicago-based corporations to have major business meetings at home can help, she said.

But it will also take the return of leisure tourists who, in Osmond’s experience, are so far leading the way in coming back, she said. Touting the city’s assets, such as restaurants, architecture and sports teams, can encourage the recovery. Travelers also want “authentic tourism,” she said, and the city’s neighborhoods, activities and festivals deliver, she said

Osmond said she has been selling the city for more than two decades at the Chicago Architecture Center. Her new role amounts to doing it on a larger scale.

“I can hit the ground running,” she said. “I know Chicago so well.”

Osmond replaces David Whitaker, who left in summer 2021 after his contract was not renewed. The decision not to renew his contract was mutual between Whitaker and the Choose Chicago board, the agency said.

Choose Chicago declined to disclose Osmond’s salary, but said it was competitive with the market and past CEOs. She will take over May 9.

