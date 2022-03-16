ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MD

Second Teen Charged In Murder Of DoorDash Driver Cheryl McCormack

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Cheryl McCormack Photo Credit: Jim McCormack Facebook

A second teenager has been arrested and charged with the first degree murder of a Maryland wife and mother who was killed while making a DoorDash delivery, authorities said.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested in Rosedale on Tuesday, Mar. 8 and charged with first degree murder of Cheryl McCormack, Baltimore Police said on Wednesday, Mar. 16.

McCormack was 51 when she was shot and killed by two men who approached her during a DoorDash delivery on White Avenue in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 24

After her death, McCormack’s brother-in-law Mike Zellhofer remembered her as someone with a “heart of gold” and called on community remember to honor her legacy.

“If you want to do something to honor Cheryl, please be kind to someone who can give you nothing in return,” Zellhoer said on Facebook. “That was Cheryl."

McCormick's high school, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, also shared their condolences on Facebook, saying "Cheryl graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in 1988 and touched many lives during her time here. Please take a moment to include her and her family in your thoughts and prayers."

The first suspect, another 16-year-old, surrendered to police back in February. He was also charged with first degree murder and is awaiting a court hearing.

