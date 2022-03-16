ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Growing Concerns Over Missing 13-Year-Old From Baltimore

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Mohaganny Gilmore Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Baltimore Police are seeking the public's help to locate Mohaganny Gilmore, 13, was last seen in the 1500 block of Shields Place on Wednesday, Mar. 16, the department said.

Gilmore is about 5'5" and weighs about 160 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online.

