Is Katherine Waterston in the third Fantastic Beasts movie?. While Waterston has been confirmed to be in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, her character Tina Goldstein has largely been absent from the franchise entry's promotions and marketing efforts. Tina was featured prominently on the first two movies' posters, but she has been nowhere to be found on the most recent ones.

