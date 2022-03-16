ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Congressional delegation praises Zelenskyy speech

By Garrett Bergquist
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of Indiana’s Congressional delegation said Wednesday’s speech by Ukraine’s president underscores the need to continue supporting that country’s fight for survival. Speaking to Congress by video feed 20 days after Russia’s invasion of his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged...

