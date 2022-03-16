ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly Sunny with Warm & Breezy Conditions This Afternoon -Derek Sibley

news8000.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will rise throughout the day thanks to a southerly wind ahead of a cold front that will move through the Coulee Region this evening. Today’s Planner: Mostly Sunny, Mild, & Breezy. High Temperature 68F. Winds S 10-20 MPH....

www.news8000.com

KGET

More sunny skies and warm weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weekend had sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. This week is starting off with more of the same. Today, Bakersfield will see temperatures near 75, while mountain temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s. A weak system will move through the northern part of the state Tuesday. This will […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSNT

Warm and breezy ahead of tomorrow’s rain chance

Highs will return to the mid-upper 70s ahead of our next storm system. Winds will pick up today, and they could gust upwards of 20-25 mph, so we’ll once again, be monitoring the fire danger across the area as it will be elevated on Wednesday. Our next system arrives...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sunny and breezy

Look for sunny skies and breezy conditions Tuesday. A low pressure system will move in to our east over the next couple of days bringing gusty winds to the Southland by Thursday. There will also be a small chance of light rain for some inland areas, including the mountains and foothills on Thursday. Sunny and […]
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Sunny, warm with breezes

Hey hey hey! It's a few hours from the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, 5 days from St. Patrick's day and one week away from the official start of Spring! With all these events coming up, the weather is changing too! I'm forecasting a high of 83 in the middle of this next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVM

Warm and very breezy today with unsettled weather this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After near record warmth over the weekend, changes are moving in! A cold front is sweeping through the mid south. Out ahead of it, there is a line of rain and storms. It should decay at least somewhat as it moves southeast. We’ll have increasing clouds around here today. The winds pick up this afternoon with gusts around 25 mph out of the southwest. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s mostly, a few mid 80s in our southern zones. Scattered showers and thundershowers move into east Alabama around midday with our highest coverage of rain today from 3 to 8 PM ET. Rain ends from north to south this evening, at least briefly. Lows in the low to mid 50s as the front pushes south of us. It makes a come back later Tuesday and will more or less stall out over the deep south and Gulf Coast through the week giving us unsettled weather at times; off and on showers and storms are in the forecast. The showers and storms Tuesday are expected to mainly be near and west of I-185 late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s and low 70s for most of the week. Our highest rain coverage and heaviest rain is in the forecast Wednesday through Friday. While it won’t rain all day, every day, downpours are anticipated at times with plenty of moisture around with about 2 to 3 inches of rain possible through the week in waves. Another cold front should finally kick this mess out Saturday morning. Although, the rain is much needed. That will allow much drier and colder air to return with increasing sunshine. Highs should be in the 50s this weekend. Lows are forecast to be in the upper 20s to near 30 Sunday morning.
COLUMBUS, GA
AZFamily

Cool and breezy conditions across Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- TGIF! Our latest storm system moves out of Arizona, leaving dry and cool conditions behind. Look for breezy winds with gusts up to 20mph in the Valley, especially late morning into the early afternoon. Skies should stay clear with abundant sunshine and a high of 71 degrees. That’s six degrees below normal for Phoenix this time of year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Weather
Environment
KSNT

Warm & breezy for Sunday with passing clouds

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area until 8 PM. Temperatures to start for your Sunday are in the lower 40s. A pleasant and very spring-like start considering it is the first day of spring and we’ll quickly warm up into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Strong southerly winds are set to pick up as well in response to our next incoming storm system. Sustained winds will be upwards of 20-25 mph with gusts upward of 35+ mph. Extremely dry conditions will also be in place which is why we’re seeing red flag warnings for the entire viewing area.
ENVIRONMENT
El Paso News

Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Sunny day with some breezy winds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re starting off the week with spring-like temperatures and some breezy winds before we hit another 80 mark mid week. Monday will be a warm day with afternoon highs nearing 70s. Expect some breezy winds as a low pressure system passes New Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Sunny, breezy days are in the forecast for Fontana

Sunny, breezy days are in the forecast for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday, March 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable...
FONTANA, CA
WFLA

Sunny and warming quickly, inland showers late

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy Friday! We are warming quickly today under sunny skies. Expect temperatures to soar through the 70s and into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. A decent afternoon sea breeze builds this afternoon, keeping our coastline cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Today will be a tad […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Isolated showers overnight, mild and sunny Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was gorgeous, warming into the mid 80s for the afternoon. Tonight we will see building clouds and temperatures cooling down to 68° overnight. We may see a few showers and storms fire up late this afternoon into the evening in eastern Polk and Highlands counties, but the will drift further […]
TAMPA, FL
KTUL

Sunday Forecast: Warm, breezy with high fire danger

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passing clouds, south breezes and very warm temperatures are expected today. The conditions will lead to a heightened fire danger across Green Country, with the area of most concern west of Highway 75. Afternoon temperatures may reach the low 80s in a few spots, too.
TULSA, OK
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Sunny Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very foggy start, the sun is out in full force on this last Friday of winter. There will be nothing winter-like about our temperatures though. We’ll climb into the low to mid 70s.  To put that in perspective, our normal high for this time of year is 55°. Clouds will move in this evening ahead of spotty showers which could pop up starting around midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the first half of the weekend. There is a chance for an isolated severe storm, but the threat is looking much more likely well to the north and south. Damaging winds are the main, but we will likely miss out on most of the activity.  Any wet weather clears out in time for Sunday which is the start of spring. The new season officially arrives at 11:33 in the morning. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the low 60s.  It will be a blustery though, with gusts near 25 mph.
MARYLAND STATE

