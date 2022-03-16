Mostly Sunny with Warm & Breezy Conditions This Afternoon -Derek Sibley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After near record warmth over the weekend, changes are moving in! A cold front is sweeping through the mid south. Out ahead of it, there is a line of rain and storms. It should decay at least somewhat as it moves southeast. We’ll have increasing clouds around here today. The winds pick up this afternoon with gusts around 25 mph out of the southwest. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s mostly, a few mid 80s in our southern zones. Scattered showers and thundershowers move into east Alabama around midday with our highest coverage of rain today from 3 to 8 PM ET. Rain ends from north to south this evening, at least briefly. Lows in the low to mid 50s as the front pushes south of us. It makes a come back later Tuesday and will more or less stall out over the deep south and Gulf Coast through the week giving us unsettled weather at times; off and on showers and storms are in the forecast. The showers and storms Tuesday are expected to mainly be near and west of I-185 late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s and low 70s for most of the week. Our highest rain coverage and heaviest rain is in the forecast Wednesday through Friday. While it won’t rain all day, every day, downpours are anticipated at times with plenty of moisture around with about 2 to 3 inches of rain possible through the week in waves. Another cold front should finally kick this mess out Saturday morning. Although, the rain is much needed. That will allow much drier and colder air to return with increasing sunshine. Highs should be in the 50s this weekend. Lows are forecast to be in the upper 20s to near 30 Sunday morning.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO