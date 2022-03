In this article I'll analyze and compare Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and NVIDIA (NVDA) to determine which chip stock is currently the better buy. The global semiconductor chip shortage has been affecting most industries since 2020 by constraining supply chains. As a result, many companies decided to build new facilities in 2021 to meet the unprecedentedly high demand for chips. However, chip shortage is likely to continue in 2022, resulting in potentially higher sales for chip-makers.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO