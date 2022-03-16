ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treating Tough Tumors by Exploiting Their Iron ‘Addiction’

Researchers at UC San Francisco have successfully leveraged an FDA-approved drug to halt growth of tumors driven by mutations in the RAS gene, which are famously difficult to treat and account for about one in four cancer deaths. Taking advantage of what they discovered to be the cancer cells’...

MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

Major skin cancer breakthrough as doctors develop healing PASTE to replace invasive surgery and radiation as data shows two in three Aussies will be diagnosed with the deadly disease

Australians with non-melanoma skin cancer are trialling a new treatment designed to replace invasive surgery and radiation. Rhenium-SCT is a single-session procedure where doctors apply a paste directly onto the lesion to eliminate the cancer cells. The treatment is currently being tested on 200 people in Australia, Austria, Germany, and...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Promising approach against treatment-resistant cancer

As described in the March 7 issue of Nature Communications, investigators used a two-drug combination to achieve chemotherapy's goal: to make cancer cells self-destruct via the biological process known as apoptosis, often referred to as programmed cell death. The treatment worked against human cancer cell lines that resisted apoptosis despite exposure to different types of chemotherapy, and also against apoptosis-resistant human tumors implanted in mice (i.e., xenograft mouse models).
CANCER
New York Post

The surprising killer cancer warning sign all women need to know

An every day symptom that plagues millions could in fact be cancer. Bloating is the most common sign of ovarian cancer – but most women have no idea. New research shows that four out of five (79 percent) women did not know bloating was a possible sign of a tumor.
CANCER
Florida Star

Why Does Chemotherapy Sometimes Lead To Metastasis?

Surprisingly, chemotherapy for cancer sometimes leads to metastasis, the main cause of cancer deaths. A study from the medical school of the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology sheds light on the mechanisms behind this paradox. The article was chosen as the cover story in the journal Cancer Research.
CANCER
BBC

Stool tests might help spot early pancreatic cancer

Stool tests might provide a useful way to help doctors spot early pancreatic cancer, say researchers. They have been trialling the concept in a study with 136 volunteers. The findings, described in the journal Gut, suggest detectable changes involving gut bugs could provide a warning sign that a tumour is present.
CANCER
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Scientists Pinpoint Mechanisms Associated with Severe COVID-19 Blood Clotting

After studying blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a group of researchers, including those who work at the National Institutes of Health, identified “rogue antibodies” that correlate with severe illness and may help explain mechanisms associated with severe blood clotting. The researchers found circulating antiphospholipid antibodies,...
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Women with ovarian cancer enduring longer waiting times for treatment than other patients

Women who have ovarian cancer are enduring longer waiting times for life-saving treatment than other cancer patients, new research has found.A report, carried out by Target Ovarian Cancer, discovered it takes on average 69 days for a woman referred by a GP believed to have ovarian cancer to then begin treatment.Researchers at the charity noted kidney cancer is the only form of cancer that takes longer to obtain treatment for.The study does not capture the full extent of the problem due to not investigating the detrimental repercussions the Covid crisis has had on ovarian cancer patients’ treatment. Half of people...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Reducing your risk of pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digestion and hormones that help regulate the way your body processes sugar. Pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas, irritating the cells of your pancreas and causing inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Implanted 'Drug Factory' Wipes Out Cancers in Mice -- Could It Help People?

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Tiny, implantable drug "factories" that churn out an immune system protein could offer a new way to battle some cancers, if research in lab mice pans out. Researchers said the technology is readily translatable to human testing, and an initial trial could begin as soon as this year. The approach uses tiny "beads" that are implanted near tumors to continuously release controlled amounts...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
MedicalXpress

Researchers find natural mechanism to sensitize cancer to immunotherapy

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center found that a cytokine, a category of protein that acts as messengers in the body, and a fatty acid can work together to trigger a type of cell death previously defined by studies with synthetic molecules. The study, published in Cancer...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Could Cancer Cells’ Iron Addiction Be Their Achilles Heel?

A new study from researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) has found that cells carrying oncogenic KRAS mutations harbor elevated levels of a specific kind of iron. This iron could be used to activate drugs that target cancer cells, avoiding harm to normal, healthy cells. Cancer therapies...
CANCER
Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.

