North Little Rock, AR

Michaela Edwards Appointed to Winrock Board

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinrock International of North Little Rock on Tuesday announced that Michaela Edwards has been appointed to its board of directors. Edwards of Brooklyn, New York, is a partner at Capricorn Investment Group LLC of Palo Alto, California. The firm is part of the Jeff Skoll Group, which manages...

www.arkansasbusiness.com

