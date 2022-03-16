Salem Regional looking to build new facility in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is looking to build a $45 million facility in Columbiana.

Our partners at The Morning Journal say it would be a non-provider-based surgical outpatient pavilion. It would be on Route 14 near Firestone Farms.

The facility could include surgical, imaging, MRI and CT services, along with a non-chemo infusion center.

There will be a public hearing about the project next month in Columbiana County Council chambers.



