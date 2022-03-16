ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 death, 58 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 286

By Keith Darnay
The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 239,339.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 286 as of March 15, up 14 cases from March 14.

Active cases haven’t been this low since July 11, 2021, when 266 cases were reported.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,461. They declined to 235 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,056 on January 21. Since January 28, active positives have been falling quickly.

Of the 58 new positives on March 15:

  • 10 were in Cass County
  • 10 were in Burleigh County
  • 7 were in Grand Forks County
  • 3 were in Rolette County
  • 3 were in Ward County
  • 2 were in Williams County
  • 2 were in Morton County
  • 2 were in Stark County

1 new death was reported on March 15. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,229 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 236,824 people are considered recovered from the 239,339 positive cases, an increase of 59 people from March 14.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 15 (59) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (58).

Hospitalizations

41 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 15, down 2 from March 14. A total of 7,885 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of March 15, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 407,836. A total of 51,803 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 1,051 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of March 15, there have been 13,114 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 81 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

The data includes only clinically verified tests, so in-home tests are not included in the numbers.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here .

