Lafayette bicyclist dies after being struck in hit-and-run, driver arrested

By Abigail Jones
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Lafayette man has died after being struck in a hit-and-run last week. The driver in the crash was arrested, according to Louisiana State Police (LDP) .

On March 8, around 11:15 p.m., troopers with LSP Troop I responded to a hit-and-run involving a bicycle that happened in the 200 block of La. Hwy 723 (Brothers Rd.) in Lafayette.

Stoney Loup, 57, of Lafayette was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition after being hit, however, he ultimately died from his injuries on March 15.

Loup was riding a bicycle southbound on LA 723 when he was hit from behind. He was ejected from the bike onto the west shoulder of the highway.

Through investigative means, and with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), investigators were able to identify the vehicle used in the hit-and-run as a 2011 GMC Sierra. Shortly after the crash, Troopers arrested Vontraya L. Leday, 40, the registered owner of the Sierra, for felony hit and run.

