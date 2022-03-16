Demystified: Two Black Astrologers On How You Can Better Understand Yourself Through Your Birth Chart

As much as we adore tropical astrology (the system that's typically followed in the West), Chinese astrology can tell you just as much, if not more, about yourself. This astrological system is based on the lunar calendar, so its signs are determined by the year, as opposed to the months. The moon repeats its cycle every 12 years, so there are 12 signs (just like in tropical astrology). You might be familiar with some of them — the Dragon, the Monkey, the Dog — but we thought we'd take a closer look at the signs that make up the Chinese Zodiac.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO