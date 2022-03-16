ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, ID

What is the Reason for Tons of Frustration Through the Magic Valley?

By Jeff
 1 day ago
For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use...

