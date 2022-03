TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has declared a state of emergency in response to a high fire danger in much of the state. The governor's office said in a news release Sunday that fire dangers are high, with the western third of Kansas under extreme fire danger warnings. All outdoor burning should be avoided on Sunday. Kelly's verbal declaration will allow state resources to be used to help respond and recover from fire damage.

