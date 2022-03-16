Bears' Lucas Patrick: New Chicago center

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
After decades of making the wrong decision on pretty much everything, the Chicago Bears look like they've finally put together a few decent ones here in the 2022 offseason. New General Manager Ryan Poles is definitely cleaning house at the moment, anyone not named Justin Fields shouldn't be confident that they will be on the starting roster for the Bears 53-man opening day roster.
On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
The Rams bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday, signing Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. That has many fans wondering what this signing means for Odell Beckham Jr. and his future in Los Angeles. Judging by Beckham’s recent tweet, it seems like he’ll enter the 2022 season with an awful...
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
Davante Adams wanted to get paid what he deserved. The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver is arguably the best in the entire NFL and wanted to get paid accordingly. He got what he wanted after getting traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. But while Adams wanted to be the...
Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
The day before Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, someone paid over $500,000 for what was supposed to be the final touchdown pass of the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s career. Obviously, the value of that ball fell off a cliff once the NFL world found out that...
The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
The Kansas City Chiefs have just added a shiny new weapon to their offense with the acquisition of now-former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and NFL free agent cornerback Richard Sherman had a rather interesting reaction to the deal that Smith-Schuster managed to score. Sherman’s reaction perhaps reflected what...
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
The Buffalo Bills have cut veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Lotulelei was set to cost the Bills a $7.7 million cap hit through the 2022 season. The 32-year-old DT logged a career-low 17 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games and eight starts this past season.
The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason hasn’t been a promising one. Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost pass rusher Randy Gregory to the Broncos. Gregory appeared to be locked in with Dallas, but at the last moment, he flipped his decision, signing with the Broncos instead.
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews has weighed in on Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers announced earlier this month that he would be returning to the Packers for another season. The four-time MVP quarterback has agreed to a record-setting contract extension with the NFC North franchise.
