MLB

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Will see action at DH

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Aguilar will split his playing time between first base and DH this season, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. The veteran slugger was stuck at...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Yoan Lopez: Claimed by Marlins

Lopez was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Lopez finds himself on his third organization of the offseason, as he began it with Atlanta before being waived and claimed by the Phillies in November, only to be designated for assignment again this week. The 29-year-old owns a 6.19 ERA in 32 major-league innings over the last two years, so it would hardly be a surprise if he doesn't last long in Miami, either.
MLB
Boston

4 things to know about new Red Sox star Trevor Story

He hasn't played second base in the Majors but has in the Minors. The Red Sox made a major splash Sunday when they reportedly agreed to a six-year, $140-million deal with star infielder Trevor Story. The reported deal would be the biggest for the Red Sox since they signed David...
MLB
Person
Garrett Cooper
CBS Sports

Mariners' Noelvi Marte: To see regular Cactus League action

Marte (lower leg), the Mariners' No. 2 prospect, will see regular playing time during Cactus League games per manager Scott Servais, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Marte finished 2021, his first professional season, at High-A Everett, slashing .290/.333/.419 over a brief eight-game sample after a productive 99-game tenure at Low-A Modesto. The 20-year-old shortstop is a significant part of the organization's long-term plans, so even though Seattle would reportedly like to add one more impact pitcher, it would be highly hesitant to part with Marte, who's primed to gain some valuable seasoning against big-league arms in spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Gets start in center Saturday

Sanchez got the start in center field during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. The Marlins still don't have a clear starter in center field, so Sanchez will be one of a number of players who rotates through the position this spring as manager Don Mattingly tries to sort out his best lineups. Bryan De La Cruz might be the favorite to handle the bulk of the action in center this season, but Sanchez and Avisail Garcia, plus utility player Jon Berti and non-roster invitees Roman Quinn and Delino DeShields, will also gets looks in camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Rays use pitch-calling device

Zunino and the Rays are trying out a new pitch-calling device, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com. The team raved about the system called PitchCom in an attempt to "improve the pace of play and eliminate illegal sign-stealing." On Saturday, Zunino, and pitcher Phoenix Sanders used the system with Brandon...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Ryan Tepera: Inks deal with Angels

Tepera signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Tepera put together one of the best performances of his career with the Cubs and White Sox in 2021, as he converted two of five save chances with 21 holds while posting a 2.79 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 61.1 innings across 65 relief appearances. Raisel Iglesias will likely begin the season as the Angels' closer, but Tepera should have a chance to carve out a setup role with his new club.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Scott Oberg: Back on 60-day injured list

Oberg (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The move clears space for the Rockies to add the newly-signed Alex Colome. Oberg underwent surgery to address blood clots last March, a procedure which was thought to be potentially career-ending. There hasn't been any indication that he's expected back this season.
CBS Sports

Padres' Ian Krol: Gets camp invite from Padres

Krol signed with the Padres as a non-roster invitee Friday. This veteran lefty owns a 4.49 ERA in 208.2 career major-league innings and posted a similar 4.34 ERA in 18.2 frames last season. He'll have the chance to earn a lower-leverage relief role in camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Doubtful for Opening Day

Pomeranz is playing catch but remains doubtful for Opening Day as he works his way back from flexor tendon surgery, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Pomeranz underwent the procedure back in August. While it's a positive that he's been able to play catch, he's yet to throw off a mound. The lefty has closer upside once he's eventually healthy, as he owns a 1.62 ERA and a 33.7 percent strikeout rate over the last two innings, but injuries have unfortunately been the story throughout much of the veteran's career.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Garrett Richards: Joining Rangers

Richards agreed to a contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Richards spent the 2021 season with Boston, but he was demoted to the bullpen after posting a 5.22 ERA across 110.1 innings as a starter. Preliminarily, Grant reports that Richards is expected to serve as a multi-inning reliever in Texas, though it's also possible that he shifts into the rotation given the team's lack of proven starters. Richards posted a respectable 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 51.1 frames in the shortened 2020 season, so his last productive campaign is not distant.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Damien Wilson: Signs with Panthers

Wilson agreed to a two-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Wilson set a career high with 106 tackles (59 solo), three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games for Jacksonville in 2021, and he was able to secure a multi-year deal in free agency. The 28-year-old should be a solid IDP option for Carolina in 2022 coming off last year's production.
NFL
CBS Sports

Braves' Mike Soroka: Avoids arbitration

Soroka (Achilles) signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Atlanta on Thursday, avoiding arbitration. Soroka was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, but he'll land a one-year deal with the club to avoid arbitration ahead of the 2022 campaign. The right-hander hasn't appeared in any games since August of 2020 but is hopeful that he'll be able to return to game action at some point during the second half of the 2022 season. Soroka has been cleared to resume running and throwing, but he hasn't yet resumed mound work.
MLB

