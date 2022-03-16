ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Mychal Givens: Signs with Cubs

Givens signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Givens served as a late reliever for the Reds and Rockies in 2021 and posted a 3.35 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 51 innings across 54 relief appearances. During that time, he converted eight of 11 save opportunities and racked up 11 holds. Rowan Wick converted five of eight save chances last year and entered spring training as the favorite to serve as the Cubs' closer, but Givens will have the chance to compete for ninth-inning duties ahead of the 2022 campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Rays use pitch-calling device

Zunino and the Rays are trying out a new pitch-calling device, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com. The team raved about the system called PitchCom in an attempt to "improve the pace of play and eliminate illegal sign-stealing." On Saturday, Zunino, and pitcher Phoenix Sanders used the system with Brandon...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Ryan Tepera: Inks deal with Angels

Tepera signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Tepera put together one of the best performances of his career with the Cubs and White Sox in 2021, as he converted two of five save chances with 21 holds while posting a 2.79 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 61.1 innings across 65 relief appearances. Raisel Iglesias will likely begin the season as the Angels' closer, but Tepera should have a chance to carve out a setup role with his new club.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ian Krol: Gets camp invite from Padres

Krol signed with the Padres as a non-roster invitee Friday. This veteran lefty owns a 4.49 ERA in 208.2 career major-league innings and posted a similar 4.34 ERA in 18.2 frames last season. He'll have the chance to earn a lower-leverage relief role in camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reporting to camp Monday

Manager Oliver Marmol said Molina (personal) is expected to report to spring training Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina has yet to arrive to camp due to personal reasons, but he's set to join the team in a few days time. The 39-year-old will then have a couple weeks to ramp up for Opening Day of his 19th major-league campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Korey Cunningham: Signs with Giants

Cunningham agreed to a contract with the Giants on Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Cunningham joined the Jets in 2021 after spending two seasons with the Patriots, and he appeared in a career-high 12 games. He should continue to serve as a depth option at tackle in 2022.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Rex Chapman commits major blunder with Pete Gillen

CBS and Turner hired Rex Chapman to serve as an analyst during March Madness, and the move has not worked out well. On Saturday, Chapman committed an embarrassing mistake. Chapman, a former Kentucky basketball star and veteran NBA player, was talking about Providence advancing to the Sweet 16. He mentioned their former coach, Pete Gillen, and said “rest in peace,” thinking the 74-year-old was dead.
BASKETBALL

