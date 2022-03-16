ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Take a look at where the Dolphins’ eight 2022 draft picks fall

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

The Miami Dolphins will have eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft to fill in the roster holes leftover after free agency .

The NFL announced the selection order of the draft on Wednesday, and Miami’s numerous trades throughout the past few offseasons has left the team with eight picks, and many of them aren’t the Dolphins’ original selection.

Here’s where the Dolphins are drafting, and the reasons why:

First round: No. 29

Last year Miami traded pick No. 10 and this year’s first-round pick (No. 15) to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up high enough to acquire Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick. The No. 29 pick Miami owns comes from the San Francisco 49ers as part of the package that allowed the 49ers to acquire quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick.

The 49ers still owe Miami a 2023 first-round selection to complete last year’s trade.

Second round: No. 50

Third round: No. 102

Last year, the Dolphins traded their own second-round pick (No. 50) and a third-round pick (No. 81) in 2022 to the New York Giants to move up to pick No. 42 to select offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, who started 16 of the 17 games at tackle he played as a rookie.

Pick No. 102 is from the 49ers for the trade that led to San Francisco taking Lance.

Fourth round: Nos. 121 and 125

Miami acquired pick No. 125 from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a draft-day trade out of the fifth round (No. 156) last year.

Fifth round: No. 158

Seventh round: Nos. 224 and 247

Miami sent its 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 196) to the Ravens for pick No. 224 in the trade that produced center Greg Mancz, who started four games because of Michael Deiter’s foot injury, and is now a free agent.

Miami doesn’t have its own seventh-round pick (No. 238) because of the trade that acquired Aqib Talib’s rights in 2019 for 2020 fifth-round pick.

And pick No. 247 came from Tennessee in a pick swap for Isaiah Wilson, who never made it to training camp because of his off-field conduct.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
FanSided

Browns fans jump off the bandwagon after Deshaun Watson trade

It looks like some Cleveland Browns fans will be rooting for other teams going forward as the Browns made the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns made headlines when they were able to pull off a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it also looks like the Browns also made some folks angry in that same moment.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New York Giants#Nos#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has QB Suggestion For The Colts: Fans React

Right now, the Indianapolis Colts don’t have a starting quarterback for the 2022 season. That could change in a hurry if they take Colin Cowherd’s suggestion to heart. Cowherd thinks the Colts should try and acquire Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. “People bag...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate joins Buccaneers after QB’s unretirement

Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida QB Jacoby Brissett to back up Deshaun Watson in Cleveland after one season with Dolphins

Jacoby Brissett backing up Deshaun Watson was nearly a Miami Dolphins reality in 2021. Now, the two quarterbacks will be together with the Cleveland Browns. Brissett, a West Palm Beach native and Dwyer High grad, reportedly is expected to sign with the Browns on Saturday, according to ESPN. The move, which ends Brissett’s tenure with his hometown Dolphins after one season, was made a day ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: These are the best NFL free agents still on the market for Dolphins and other teams

Some of the players still available during free agency might be just as good as those who got signed in last week’s first wave. Many are still available because of their age or injury history. But plenty of them can still be impactful NFL players. In fact, the quality and caliber of players still available to sign might be talented enough to build a playoff contender if a team’s quarterback is ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

The refs marred North Carolina’s upset win over No. 1 Baylor in March Madness

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels dominated No. 1 seed Baylor for the first 30 minutes of their round of 32 matchup in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament on Saturday. That’s when Baylor started a massive comeback fueled by their full court press defense and aided by several questionable calls and non-calls from the refs that had all of social media talking about a conspiracy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s P.J. Tucker won’t sit for time off (as Erik Spoelstra weighs muscling into the equation)

The value of P.J. Tucker is he can be a perpetual-motion machine, cycling to open corners on offense, constantly seeking challenges on defense. The problem with the veteran Miami Heat forward is that also means he rarely is willing to stop, which is not always the preferred approach with a 36-year-old who stands essential to the playoff rotation. So, yes, coach Erik Spoelstra has attempted to ...
NBA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Ripped By Ex-Cowboys Star: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason hasn’t been a promising one. Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost pass rusher Randy Gregory to the Broncos. Gregory appeared to be locked in with Dallas, but at the last moment, he flipped his decision, signing with the Broncos instead.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy