NFL

Seahawks' Artie Burns: Headed to Seattle

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Burns agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Burns...

www.cbssports.com

