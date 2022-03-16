ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fantasy Basketball Week 22: Who's hot, who's not, and a DFS target for Wednesday

By Ameer Tyree
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers have put together some spectacular scoring performances this season and Tuesday's Brooklyn Nets-Orlando Magic showdown produced another gem. Kyrie Irving shined the brightest in Tuesday's four-game slate just a week after scoring a season-high 50 points against the Charlotte Hornets. We'll go over his show-stopping performance and a few other...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Who is Saint Peter's? Meet the March Madness Cinderella team that upset Kentucky in 2022 NCAA Tournament

Who is Saint Peter's? Or, more pointedly, who the hell is Saint Peter's? After bouncing No. 2 seed Kentucky in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday as an 18.5-point underdog and dicing up most brackets across the country, it's a fair question being asked. And it's not just being asked around The Bluegrass State, where the Wildcats are headed after their first Round 1 exit of the John Calipari era, but across the country.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Chuma Okeke
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Dfs#The Phoenix Suns#The Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make surprise La’el Collins move amid Patriots trade interest

The Dallas Cowboys had a big decision to make regarding the future of La’el Collins. While the team was mulling releasing its veteran offensive lineman, multiple teams reportedly expressed trade interest in the 28-year-old. Among those teams were the New England Patriots, with Bill Belichick and Co. said to be plotting a move for the star pass protector. Well, despite teams honing in on Collins, the Cowboys have surprisingly opted to release him, according to Todd Archer.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears

St. Brown is expected to sign a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. St. Brown had a career-low mark in receiving yards last year, as he secured nine of 17 targets for 98 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The Bears lost Allen Robinson via free agency during the offseason, so St. Brown should have a chance to carve out a role behind Darnell Mooney in a re-tooling Chicago wideout corps.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Out to rest knee

Conley is out Sunday against the Knicks due to right knee injury maintenance. The veteran will sit out the front half of the back-to-back set. Conley has endured a brutal March, shooting just 31.3 percent from the field. In his absence, Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see more run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report

Mitchell (calf) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Mitchell missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right calf contusion, but he should be back in action against New York on Sunday. He's averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per game across his last four appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy