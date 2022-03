Korpisalo allowed three goals on only nine shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins early in the second period of Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals. Merzlikins didn't fare much better, as the Blue Jackets' defense and some bad luck were more to blame for the rout than either goaltender. Korpisalo has given up nine goals in barely four periods of action since returning from a lower-body injury last week, however, and his 4.04 GAA and .880 save percentage on the season are doing nothing to aid GM Jarmo Kekalainen's efforts to move him before the trade deadline.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO