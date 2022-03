Few actors have proven to be as fearless as Nicolas Cage over the last few decades, as he's taken on some of the most unexpected and ambitious roles imaginable, but for his latest film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the actor might be taking on his most risky role yet, as he plays none other than Nicolas Cage. In an all-new clip from the upcoming film, Cage thinks he's about to meet someone who will have uncomfortable demands, forcing him to question whether he wants to follow through on the introduction. Check out the exclusive clip above before The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent premieres this weekend at the South by Southwest Film Festival and hits theaters on April 22nd.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO