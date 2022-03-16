Coronavirus Watch: To mask or not to mask?
More than 98% of the nation's counties no longer fall under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to mask up .
But experts warn the pandemic is still far from over. Some worry the CDC's new metrics may fall short of projecting a community's true COVID-19 risk.
Read more from reporter Adrianna Rodriguez here.
It's Wednesday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know for the middle of your week:
- Pfizer and BioNTech requested federal permission Tuesday to provide an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older.
- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 , forcing Vice President Kamala Harris to miss an evening ceremony to recognize Equal Pay Day.
- Major League Baseball is dropping regular COVID-19 testing for all but those who are symptomatic, easing pandemic mandates less than a week after reaching a collective bargaining agreement .
- Vietnam is scrapping quarantine and other travel restrictions for foreign travelers, aiming to fully reopen its border after two years of closure, according to the country's government.
Please note: After this Thursday, we'll be sending out Coronavirus Watch twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. We appreciate your readership and are honored to be able to continue sharing important stories with you.
See our COVID-19 resource guide here . See total reported cases and deaths here . On vaccinations: About 76% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 65% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
– Cady Stanton, USA TODAY digital editor fellow, @cady_stanton
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: To mask or not to mask?
Comments / 0