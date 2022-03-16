ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Japanese officials say 4 dead after 7.4 earthquake near Fukushima, site of 2011 nuclear disaster

By Doyle Rice and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnrWw_0egw8isM00

A strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast near Fukushima, Japan – the site of a nuclear disaster in 2011 – late Wednesday, killing four people according to Japanese officials.

The earthquake, upgraded from an original 7.3 magnitude, knocked out power to more than 2 million customers across the country and injured 97 people, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a parliamentary session Thursday morning.

Those who died included a man in his 60s in Soma city who fell from the second floor of his house while trying to evacuate and a man in his 70s who panicked and suffered a heart attack, Kyodo News reported earlier.

The U.S. National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska, and the Japan Meteorological Agency dropped its low-risk tsunami advisory early Thursday.

Tsunami waves of 8 inches reached shore in Ishinomaki, about 242 miles northeast of Tokyo, according NHK national television.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 36 miles below the sea. The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.

The quake hit at 10:36 a.m. ET, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns. That quake and tsunami killed more than 22,000 people. Wednesday’s quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.

The 2011 earthquake was 9.1 magnitude, some 63 times stronger, and released about 500 times more energy than Wednesday's quake, CNN reported.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster, said workers found no abnormalities at the site, which was in the process of being decommissioned.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Japanese officials say 4 dead after 7.4 earthquake near Fukushima, site of 2011 nuclear disaster

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Tsunami warning issued after Japanese earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off Fukushima in northern Japan led to a tsunami advisory. The tsunami warning covers the Miyago and Fukushima districts of Japan. The same area was struck by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake that caused a nuclear disaster in 2011. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popular Mechanics

A Magnitude-7.3 Earthquake Near Fukushima Sets Off Tsunami Alerts

On Wednesday evening local time, a magnitude-7.3 earthquake hit just off Japan’s east coast. The Japan Meteorological Agency promptly issued tsunami advisories for Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures. Two small tsunami waves made landfall, but so far no unusual activity has been recorded in the country’s nuclear power plants.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Fox News

China's nuclear threats are following on the heels of Russia's threats and should be a US wake-up call

China’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday threatened to impose the "worst consequences" on countries helping Taiwan defend itself. "The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no outside interference," a ministry spokesperson told reporters. "No one and no force can stop the historical trend that China will solve the Taiwan question and realize a complete national reunification. To anyone who makes troubles on the Taiwan question: The higher you jump the harder you fall."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Nuclear Power#Tsunami Waves#Extreme Weather#Japanese#Kyodo News
Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
NWS
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

419K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy