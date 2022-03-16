Is Inflation Behind Slowing Retail Sales Growth?

Click here to read the full article.

As U.S. retail sales improved just 0.3 percent in February, one economist talks about what could “erode disposable incomes.”

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.