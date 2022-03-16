WATCH: Dominic Smith takes Max Scherzer deep twice in Mets sim game

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Mets manager Buck Showalter said confidently that Dominic Smith was going to have a strong season.

Smith sure provided a promising first impression in Wednesday’s simulated game against Max Scherzer.

Smith took Scherzer deep twice in consecutive at-bats, powering a pair of home runs over the right field wall, the second a no-doubter onto the grass beyond the wall.

The former first-round pick is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign, when he hit just .244 with a .667 OPS, one year after hitting .316 with a .993 OPS in the shortened 2020 season. If Smith can return to his 2019 and 2020 form, the Mets will have a big boost in their already retooled lineup.

