ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

WATCH: Dominic Smith takes Max Scherzer deep twice in Mets sim game

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcekC_0egw8dSj00

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Mets manager Buck Showalter said confidently that Dominic Smith was going to have a strong season.

Smith sure provided a promising first impression in Wednesday’s simulated game against Max Scherzer.

Smith took Scherzer deep twice in consecutive at-bats, powering a pair of home runs over the right field wall, the second a no-doubter onto the grass beyond the wall.

The former first-round pick is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign, when he hit just .244 with a .667 OPS, one year after hitting .316 with a .993 OPS in the shortened 2020 season. If Smith can return to his 2019 and 2020 form, the Mets will have a big boost in their already retooled lineup.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buck Showalter
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Matt Ryan report

The Atlanta Falcons seemingly came out of nowhere this week to become a contender to land Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. But while they wait to find out what Watson decides, they’re shifting some schedules to save themselves some money. According to Adam Schefter, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Sim#Snytv#Ryanchichester1 Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy