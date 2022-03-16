ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why would Belichick trade Shaq Mason for basically nothing?

By Alex Reimer
 4 days ago

Bill Belichick must be setting up the Patriots for something big. That’s the only plausible explanation for trading Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick. The move creates a giant hole on the offensive line and makes the Patriots worse.

The Patriots have spent free agency re-upping their veteran leaders to cheap deals while watching J.C. Jackson sign with the Chargers for $40 million guaranteed. They made their first outside free agent signing Wednesday, inking cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year commitment. Chase Winovich was also sent to the Browns for linebacker Mack Wilson.

In addition, they cut veteran Kyle Van Noy, creating more cap room.

Now it’s time to actually improve the team.

We can tell our jokes about Belichick entering the season without official coordinators and spew hot takes about the game passing him by. But the greatest coach ever hasn’t totally lost it, right? The Patriots did win 10 games last season with a rookie quarterback.

There have been numerous reports this offseason about the Patriots looking to add help for Mac Jones. They’ve reportedly done “ excessive work ” on wideout Allen Robinson and inquired about Robby Anderson . They met with a slew of receivers at the NFL Combine.

There an array of talented veterans still available, including JuJu Smith-Schuster and linebackers Bobby Wagner, Myles Jack and Za’Darius Smith. The Patriots now presumably possess the cap space to pursue those players.

Otherwise, dealing Mason for a fungible draft pick will go down as one of Belichick’s most confounding moves ever. Mason has started all but nine games since joining the Patriots and is slated to earn a reasonable $7.3 million this season. There was no reason to move him, unless, again, something else is coming.

Dominos don’t fall in isolation.

