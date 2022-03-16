ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Hall earns postseason accolade

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mIAN_0egw7m0x00

INDIANAPOLIS — PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District team, announced by the USBWA national membership today.

Hall earned All-ACC Honorable Mention this season and finished second in the ACC’s Most Improved Player voting.

The sophomore finished +11.9 in points, +3.7 in rebounds, +1.4 in assists and +1.0 in blocks per game. He held a streak during the season of 25 consecutive double-digit scoring games, which ended when he hurt his foot in the opening minute at Louisville (Feb. 19). Hall continued his double-digit scoring upon return in three-straight games to finish the season.

Hall produced four double-doubles during the season, including a then-career-high-tying 22 points and a career-best 13 rebounds in a 90-80 win over Drake (Dec. 11). Hall topped his scoring output and collected a career-high 28 points in a loss at Florida State (Feb. 15).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING…
HEAD COACH BRAD BROWNELL
“I’ve been very demanding of PJ; in practice and in games because I think he can be great. And I’ve talked to him about it and he wants to be great. I’m so proud of the way he is fighting, he doesn’t give in for his team.” – Brad Brownell (Jan. 22)

DUKE HEAD COACH MIKE KRZYZEWSKI
“(PJ) Hall is the most improved player on the planet. He played nine minutes a game last year and he’s one of the better big guys in the country; he’s a pro, really. He can shoot, go out and [he’s] mobile.” – Mike Krzyzewski (Jan. 25)

NORTH CAROLINA HEAD COACH HUBERT DAVIS
“He’s [PJ Hall] a guy that plays with a lot of emotion. He’s competitive. He’s very physical and plays hard on both ends of the floor on every possession. He’s a guy that can consistently score around the basket, but he can shoot the ball from the outside. On both ends, he’s a player that could be a huge factor.” – Hubert Davis (Feb. 8)

LOUISVILLE INTERIM HEAD COACH MIKE PEGUES
“He’s an animal. He’s one of the best bigs in the league [ACC].” – Mike Pegues (Feb. 18)

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0egw7m0x00

The Clemson Insider

A 'bittersweet' day for Swinney

When Clemson held its Pro Day on Thursday in the Poe Indoor Facility, it marked the final time that Dabo Swinney was able to see some of his players work out there. It was a "bittersweet" day for Clemson's head (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Another Weapon for Lawerence

After already starting Free Agency by signing 2 WR's. Zay Jones and Christian Kirk. The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed form NY Giants tight end Evan Engram. A former first rd pick out of Ole Miss. Engram (...)
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

