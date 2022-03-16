ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Updated Saints cornerbacks depth chart after Bradley Roby extension

By Kade Kistner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mvLM_0egw7QXr00

The New Orleans Saints extended their contract with cornerback Bradley Roby just hours after losing safety Marcus Williams in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, helping to maintain depth at a talent-rich position behind starting corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.

Now that we know Roby’s in the plans for 2022, we can take a look at what the Saints’ depth chart at cornerback looks like at this stage. It could change quickly in a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the day. If the Saints move one of their young cornerbacks, here are their other options under contract:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dbiK_0egw7QXr00
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3186GR_0egw7QXr00
AP Photo/Nick Wass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRAER_0egw7QXr00
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqhJ7_0egw7QXr00
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9a2P_0egw7QXr00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xo7UU_0egw7QXr00
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Remaining pending free agents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZYyG_0egw7QXr00
AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Agreed To Another Notable Workout

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has agreed to another notable workout with an NFL player. This weekend, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback agreed to a workout with a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Kaepernick to come work out with...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Appear To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a number of free agent and trade-worthy quarterbacks since trading Russell Wilson earlier this month. But today they made their decision on who will lead the team in 2022. According to Seahawks insider Gregg Bell, the Seahawks appear content to go with Drew...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Colin Kaepernick Speculation

Colin Kaepernick has been an NFL free agent since 2017. For four years, a chance to return to the league he was once dynamic in has never seemed likely. That said, when New Orleans Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey extended an invitation to Kaepernick to work out, the QB took it. And when video surfaced of the pair running routes on air, fans in NOLA got to thinking.
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerbacks#Nfl Network#Texans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney plan after Deshaun Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns are working on bringing three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney back into the fold. The team is reportedly working on re-signing the 29-year old defensive end, per Brandon Little. Cleveland is interested in a reunion with wide receiver Jarvis Landry as well. But Clowney is the top priority...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders re-sign veteran RT Brandon Parker

The Raiders had a huge hole at right tackle heading into free agency. The team was hoping that Alex Leatherwood would fill that spot last year, but he was swiftly moved after a few games and placed at right guard. So to fill that need prior to the NFL Draft,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2015 draft picks now division rivals after Falcons sign Marcus Mariota

The 2015 NFL draft class was headlined by two quarterbacks who consistently topped the boards as the best overall prospects that season. Florida State’s Jameis Winston and Oregon’s Marcus Mariota would alternate as the first- and second-ranked prospects seemingly by the day. Ultimately, Mariota defeated Winston head-to-head in a commanding 59-20 Rose Bowl win. Winston, however, would have the last laugh as he was selected first overall in the draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tennessee Titans would make Mariota the second overall selection.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Colts WR Zach Pascal signs with Eagles

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, first reported Monday by Adam Schefter of ESPN. With Pascal heading to Philly, he will be reunited with former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who is a big fan of the Old Dominion product. The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy