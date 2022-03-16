ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannenbaum Sauce : Irish Stew & Irish Potato Soup

abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re turning the heat up a little in the kitchen this morning and it’s all due to a versatile hot sauce!...

www.abc27.com

Cape Gazette

Traditional Irish boxty combines mashed, shredded potatoes

Thursday of next week is the annual celebration of all things Irish, as we raise our pint glasses to toast St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re looking for inspiration on what to serve at your party or bring to a gathering, you’ll find a startling variety of green foods on the internet. The most disturbing image was a dish of green macaroni and cheese, followed closely by green bagels and green velvet cupcakes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lima News

Colcannon, a classic Irish medley of potatoes, greens

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the potatoes, corned beef and cabbage are piled high in the supermarkets. Millions of Americans claim some Irish ancestry and honor the patron saint of Ireland on March 17. But the holiday has an inclusive feel, and you don’t need to be Irish to celebrate.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage

NEW ORLEANS — Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together rub ingredients. Roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside. Fry the bacon. When cooked put on a paper towel to drain. Drain most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving enough to brown the chicken in. Brown the chicken pieces. When browned set aside on a plate.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Traditional Irish Stew

1 pound lamb cutlets or mutton (bones removed,cut into 2-inch chunks), divided. Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until hot but not smoking. Add half of the lamb pieces and brown all over by turning in the hot oil. Remove the lamb pieces with tongs and place them in a Dutch oven or ovenproof stockpot.
RECIPES
Leavenworth Times

IRISH STEW DINNER

Jameson Murray Johnson is shown with his mother, Meg, at the annual Irish Stew Dinner on Monday at the Riverfront Community Center. The event, hosted by the Leavenworth Rotary Club, featured vast amounts of green beer. Mo Minchew and Ron Booth were two of the volunteers at the event. Frank...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
94.5 PST

Why South Jersey Loves Irish Potatoes

We're already well into the middle of March which means Shamrock Shakes, green beer, and yes, Irish Potatoes, are back on the market. Walk into any South Jersey convenience store (including Wawa) and you'll find boxes of these either on the shelves or at the counter:. Irish Potatoes are deeply...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Philly

Franklin Fountain In Old City Serving Up Magically Delicious Irish Potato Ice Cream

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Behold the Irish potato. A delicious delicacy of the Irish persuasion. Many lads and lasses embrace the spherical cinnamony, coconutty, creamy goodness this time of year. The candy hails from the far shores of the Emerald Isle. Actually, it doesn’t. The Irish potato was born and raised right here in Philadelphia. And leave it to the culinary dessert-minded experts at Franklin Fountain in Old City, they’ve taken the Irish potato and whipped up, you heard right, Irish potato ice cream. Irish Potato Ice Cream story coming your way at 5:30 on #CBS3 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cH0eZBSBRv — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 9, 2022 “It’s going really...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The US Sun

How to grow mushrooms from home in ONE DAY explained

THIS common ingredient is surprisingly easy to grow but not without much effort and attention. Mushrooms are a healthy addition to any diet and can be grown in a variety of places. How to grow mushrooms from home. Mushrooms are different from other home grown vegetables because they are not...
GARDENING
One Green Planet

Oven-Baked Irish Potato Colcannon Cakes [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

1/3 cup rice flour (or wheat flour, if not gluten-free) 2 Tbsp high heat oil of choice, avocado oil is great. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Saute onion, potatoes, and cabbage together in a deep skillet with 1 tablespoon of oil for 2-3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup water and cover the pan. Let cook for 10-15 minutes on low heat, until potatoes are soft and mashable.
RECIPES

