Tannenbaum Sauce : Irish Stew & Irish Potato Soup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Behold the Irish potato. A delicious delicacy of the Irish persuasion. Many lads and lasses embrace the spherical cinnamony, coconutty, creamy goodness this time of year. The candy hails from the far shores of the Emerald Isle. Actually, it doesn’t. The Irish potato was born and raised right here in Philadelphia. And leave it to the culinary dessert-minded experts at Franklin Fountain in Old City, they’ve taken the Irish potato and whipped up, you heard right, Irish potato ice cream. Irish Potato Ice Cream story coming your way at 5:30 on #CBS3 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cH0eZBSBRv — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 9, 2022 “It’s going really...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO