ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Staunton's 2022 water shutoffs are almost at its 2021 total. It's only March.

By Katelyn Waltemyer, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVpX1_0egw6IlU00

STAUNTON With utility moratoriums out of sight, Staunton's number of water shutoffs so far in 2022 has almost reached 2021's total.

Only three months into 2022, Staunton has had 675 water shutoffs in city limits compared to just 834 for the entire year of 2021.

Staunton water shutoff rates
Infogram

According to Michelle Bixler, Staunton's communications director, the city voluntarily suspended water shutoffs "at the beginning of the pandemic," which lasted until Aug. 31, 2020. And after that, shutoffs didn't stay around for long in November 2020, Virginia issued a moratorium on municipal utilities, which lasted until Aug. 31, 2021.

Shutoffs resumed late September 2021.

Read Part 4 in the series: Stocking Mask case: ‘Everyone’s scared to walk outside their houses — or stay in them’

Staunton water shutoff guidelines

After 40 days of an unpaid bill, water will be shut off, according to the city's website .

Payment must be made within 24 hours of the late notice due date to avoid losing water. Bills and reconnection fees paid by 3 p.m. may have service restored, but for payments made after 3 p.m. customers must wait until the next business day for service reconnection. No after-hours services are provided.

The reconnection fee is $30. In order for service to be restored the outstanding bill and reconnection fee must be paid.

Those who need to reconnect their water can pay online, in-person by visiting the Public Works office or the utility desk on the first floor of city hall, or over the phone. If paying online or over the phone, make sure to call the city at (540) 332-3860 to share the confirmation number.

Need help with your Staunton water bill?

Staunton had funding to assist customers with outstanding balances, but they have been exhausted, Bixler said in an email.

Now the city refers customers struggling to make utility payments to Staunton Augusta Church Relief Association ( SACRA ), an organization dedicated to financially helping with utility costs in Staunton and Augusta County, and the Salvation Army .

SACRA is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. For assistance, call (540) 886-3957. Salvation Army in Staunton is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and can be reached at (540) 886-9830.

Outside of these third-party resources, the city presently has no way of assisting customers.

More: Staunton's Equity and Diversity Commission applications are open. Are you applying?

More: Costly rental market causes Staunton residents to seek help online while apartment hunting

More: Need some help while food prices surge? Here's a helpful list of neighborhood food banks.

— Katelyn Waltemyer (she/her) is the government watchdog reporter for The News Leader. Have a news tip on local government? Or a good feature? You can reach Katelyn at kwaltemyer@newsleader.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kate_Waltemyer.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton's 2022 water shutoffs are almost at its 2021 total. It's only March.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Gas prices continue current trend

The price of gasoline continued to move lower after setting a record high a week ago. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped Saturday to $4.262 according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price Friday was $4.274. The previous record high was $4.33, set...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Staunton, VA
Government
The Hill

4 Marines dead after aircraft crashes during training in Norway

Four Marines died after a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft crashed in the Arctic near Norway on Friday night. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed the death of the Marines on Twitter. "It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a...
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
Reuters

U.S. envoy to U.N. decries Ukraine's Russia deportation claims

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Accounts that thousands of residents of Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are "disturbing" and "unconscionable" if true, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Thomas-Greenfield said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#City Limits#Food Banks#City Hall#Salvation Army#Infogram#Public Works
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
The News Leader

The News Leader

1K+
Followers
444
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy