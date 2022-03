New York continues to tout improved COVID-19 numbers as the state has seen its positive infection rate hold steady under 2 percent for more than two straight weeks. After spiking at around 20 percent during the post-holiday surge of new infections, on Friday, March 11, New York’s positivity rate was 1.38 percent, its lowest seven-day average rate since July 20, 2021.

