Mayor Jared Kraham tests positive for COVID

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is reporting testing positive for COVID-19.

Kraham shared the news on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Kraham says that he’s feeling fine and only experiencing minor cold symptoms.

He says he plans to work from home for the time being.

He adds that he is vaccinated and boosted, and encourages all residents to do the same.

