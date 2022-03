“Deep Water,” the new erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is finally on Hulu after a series of missed theatrical release dates. The first film in 20 years from British provocateur Adrian Lyne (“Flashdance,” “Unfaithful,” “Indecent Proposal”), is very much worth your time – an exploration of the dynamics of marriage as much as a tense, white-knuckle thriller. (This isn’t exactly a calming watch.) And it’s got an ending, much like Lyne’s unforgettable endings for, say, “Fatal Attraction” or “Jacob’s Ladder,” that you will be discussing long after. Which is what we’re going to be doing!

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO