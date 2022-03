Click here to read the full article. Although tech talent is the recent talk in Austin, the fashion community generates $86 million in revenue for the city. At the Austin Community College, the three-year-old Fashion Incubator alone is valued at $13.1 million. And the facility, housed at the Highland Campus of ACC, was once a mall — serving as a real-life proof point of malls retrofitted for new community needs. More from WWDInside the SXSW 2022 Opening Scene: Chanel, Gucci, and Sheryl CrowMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Developed in partnership with the City of Austin, the 7,500-square-foot facility offers designers-in-residence access...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO