“More Than Robots” is a sports film like you’ve never seen before. Sure, it has teams and there is some fierce competition. But instead of a ball that is being passed around, “More Than Robots” follows groups of high school students who quickly assemble robots (sometimes, like Tony Stark before them, out of junk they found in a drawer), create custom programs that control the robots and then enter their robots into battle. (It’s not exactly battle; the FIRST Robotics competition depicted here is loosely “Star Wars” themed.) It’s pretty awe inspiring. And the kids are a ragtag, “Bad News Bears”-y outfit, no matter where in the world (there are two teams detailed in Los Angeles, as well as one in Mexico and one in Japan). It’s inspired and inspiring, odd and (occasionally) oddly emotional.

