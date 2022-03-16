ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Bachelorette black’: The style cue that hints at each new season’s lead

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlRv4_0egw3uyN00
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were announced as dual leads of “The Bachelorette” Season 19 on Tuesday night. ABC

Two roses are better than one.

After Tuesday’s shocking finale of “The Bachelor,” Bachelor Nation was treated to one more surprise: there will be not one, but two female leads this year.

Both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — who both came just short of the final rose — will be taking on the role of “The Bachelorette” during the same season after having their hearts broken by Clayton Echard during the wild ending of the hit reality show.

But in-the-know “Bachelor” fans already could have told you Windey, 30, was the new star just by looking at her outfit.

You see, she was wearing “Bachelorette black.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0noHe9_0egw3uyN00
Gabby Windey rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana dress for the finale of “The Bachelor,” giving us a hint about her future on the franchise.

In recent years, many of the future “Bachelorettes” come out on the finale of “The Bachelor” wearing a head-turning black dress, and the brunette — who won fans’ hearts by standing up to Echard on the finale — was no exception.

Wearing a slinky black corseted Dolce & Gabbana dress ($2,095) and black crystal-studded heels by the brand ($995), it was clear ABC was rolling her out as the new woman to watch, just like some of the leads that have come before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ndc7o_0egw3uyN00
Michelle Young wore a gorgeous black mini before her role as “The Bachelorette” was announced.

Michelle Young, who would go on to become one of 2021’s two “Bachelorettes,” stepped out in a sparkling long-sleeved mini by Alexandre Vauthier for her appearance on “After the Final Rose” during Matt James’s tumultuous 2021 run as “The Bachelor.”

On the same season, Katie Thurston, who shared “Bachelorette” duties with Young later in 2021, appeared on “The Women Tell All” in Herve Leger’s sleek ‘Icon’ asymmetric black dress ($850).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAhVG_0egw3uyN00
Katie Thurston chose black Herve Leger before she became “The Bachelorette.”

And Hannah Brown, who would become Season 15’s “Bachelorette” was dressed in a plunging $2,400 black dress by Alexandre Vauthier during Colton Underwood’s 2019 “The Women Tell All” episode.

While Windey was dressed in black, the show also played a bit of a trick on the audience: our second “Bachelorette,” Rachel Recchia, wore gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSYYb_0egw3uyN00
Hannah Brown turned heads in a black wrap dress with a deep-v before her “Bachelorette” days.

With most of Bachelor Nation already assuming Windey was the new lead, they threw fans off the scent of having two “Bachelorettes,” having Recchia, 25, show off a gold beaded mini dress from Gia by Anne Barge.

Adding $1,200 heeled ‘Chantal’ sandals by Rene Caovilla dripping with sparkling crystals to her look, the blonde beauty embraced her friend as host Jesse Palmer announced the two were going to be dual leads on the 19th season of “The Bachelorette.”

Sadly, Bachelor Nation will have to wait until July to see what this duo will wear as the limos arrive, but we expect big things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVhTP_0egw3uyN00
Rachel Recchia dazzled in gold on Tuesday’s finale of “The Bachelor.”

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Gabby Dated 2 ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants—Here’s Whether She Wins Clayton’s Season

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve heard the rumors that she dated not one but two Bachelor Nation alums before her relationship with Clayton, you may want to know more about Gabby from The Bachelor 2022 and what the truth is about her past Bachelor romances. Gabby was one of 30 contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021,...
NFL
Primetimer

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer star says The Bachelorette is absolutely copying their season by having two leads

"I think they’re absolutely taking a page out of the Joe Millionaire book," says Kurt Sowers, who starred as the "poorer" of the two bachelors along with millionaire Steve McBee, reacting to the casting of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-Bachelorettes. "Here’s my question: Will it work with two women? Can two women vs. two men… can cooler heads prevail, or will they be at each other? How will that work?" He added: "You hope that it would work out as well as it did with Steven and I. That’s my question: Can two women be as close friends and date the same man easier than two men? That’s the question!" Sowers, who broke up with his bachelorette Carolyn Moore last fall, ended up becoming close with McBee. "It was surprising to me," he said of their friendship. "I think it was a testament to the type of man that Steven is and the type of man that I am. I think the success of The Bachelorette with the two women is going to really depend on the type of women and the character that they have. Steven and I didn’t have any egos to save. We weren’t very prideful, and I think that was maybe the recipe for success. We could pick on each other and we could pick on ourselves. We were able to work together."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Brown
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Alexandre Vauthier
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer put on ‘leave’ amid mysterious HR investigation

One of the top script writers on “Grey’s Anatomy” has been barred from the writers room in a strange twist that rivals the show’s own melodramatic plot lines. Elisabeth Finch has been put on “administrative leave” from penning the long-running ABC medical drama amid an investigation by Disney’s human resources and legal departments, a production insider has confirmed to The Post. Some of Finch’s personal medical traumas — which were written into the long-running Shonda Rhimes series — were allegedly fabricated, set sources told the Hollywood Reporter. The network and studio launched an internal inquiry into 44-year-old Finch’s life in an attempt to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cue#New Woman#Dolce Gabbana#Abc
Page Six

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia match at ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ premiere

We love a mommy-and-me look. Gabrielle Union and her 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, looked adorable in matching black-and-white Altuzarra outfits at the premiere of “Cheaper by the Dozen” in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Union wore the label’s midriff-baring crop top and a maxi skirt featuring layers of engineered knitted scallops. The “Bring It On” star, 49, also managed to make the grown-up collection work for her toddler by dressing Kaavia in a coordinating Altuzarra halter top, which functioned as a dress for the tiny tot. Despite being barely out of diapers, Kaavia is no stranger to the fashion world. The toddler has her own...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

The Bachelorette Returns This Summer With A New Twist

Spoilers ahead for the finale of The Bachelor. There will be not one but two Bachelorettes searching for love this summer. ABC announced that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would become The Bachelorette for the upcoming 19th season. Both women experienced similar heartbreak when Bachelor Clayton Echard said he was in love with both of them and admitted to sleeping with both in the fantasy suites. According to a press release, Windey and Recchia will “stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love,” however specifics for the season have not been released. In previous seasons, there have been only two times where two women competed for love as the Bachelorette, both intentionally and unintentionally. In season 11 of The Bachelorette, the contestants voted between two women, Britt Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe, on who would become the season’s star (the latter won). Season 16’s Clare Crawley began as the season’s star but quickly fell in love, leaving Tayshia Adams to swoop in and become the Bachelorette. Jesse Palmer will return as the host for the two-for-one The Bachelorette, and the new season will premiere on July 11.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Melissa Gorga: Teresa Giudice would’ve ‘put me in an ugly dress’ as bridesmaid

Melissa Gorga is totally cool not being a bridesmaid in sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas.  “She probably would put me in an ugly dress anyway!” Gorga quipped on Thursday’s episode of her “On Display” podcast.  The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 42, shared her thoughts on the matter after Giudice, 49, savagely revealed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” this week that the wife of her brother, Joe Gorga, is not part of her bridal party.  “I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Marks & Spencer's £35 buckled suede mules are the style of the season

Now that spring is so very nearly here and the weather is warming up, we're looking to invest in a new pair of flats. For the last couple of years, the "ugly sandal" trend has reigned supreme, with wide straps and chunky soles making a big comeback – and that shows no signs of slowing down for SS22.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Threatens Pete Davidson In Defense Of Kanye West

Soulja Boy is team Kanye West as far as Yeezy’s feud with Pete Davidson goes. Soulja hopped on Instagram Live on Thursday (March 17) and warned “Skete” that if he keeps dissing Kanye, he’s going to have to deal with the wrath of Big Draco. “Pete...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia to lead 'Bachelorette' S19

March 16 (UPI) -- Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both headline The Bachelorette Season 19, ABC has announced, following the finale of The Bachelor Season 26. Windey and Recchia were announced as the leads after the they were both turned down by Bachelor Clayton Echard on Tuesday during the finale.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

New Marvel Leak Hints Daredevil Season 4 is Coming to Disney+

According to a new Marvel leak, a new Daredevil project is coming to Disney+!. Daredevil and other Marvel TV shows that originally premiered on Netflix recently made their move to Disney+, about four years after they were cancelled on Netflix in 2018. Now, fans are wondering if Disney will revive the Daredevil series and if Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively. A recent leak seemingly revealed that Marvel is developing a new Daredevil series.
TV SERIES
Elle

The New Style Heroes You’ll Be Wearing All Season Long

Make no mistake, it’s an energetic time in fashion. Culture has always influenced the way we dress, and with the zeitgeist evolving as it has over the last several years, it only makes sense that our wardrobes would follow suit. This spring, take a cue from the season’s renewed energy and embrace dynamic style heroes that speak to the moment—from colorful pieces that indulge your early aughts nostalgia to romantic design details that remind us why it feels so good to get dressed up again. No matter what styles you gravitate towards, there’s a Sam Edelman shoe for every moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Katie and Tom split, Melissa reacts to Teresa’s diss and more Bravo News!

This week we are breaking down the “Vanderpump Rules” breakup that shocked reality fans. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced that they are ending their marriage. Page Six spoke with Maloney back in January where she hinted that things may not have been going so well. On “Watch What Happens Live” Teresa Giudice admitted that Melissa Gorga will not be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Plus, is the drama on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” living up to its prior seasons? We dish on all of that and more on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy