ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Releases Trailer For Upcoming Mike Myers Secret Society Comedy Series, ‘The Pentaverate’

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCHZY_0egw3e5z00

We all know and love Mike Myers for his roles as Shrek, Austin Powers, and Wayne in Wayne’s World.

With that being said, the man is back at it again, dropping the official trailer for his six-episode Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate, which is slated for May 5th.

Not to mention, the show has a star studded comedy cast, with Myers playing EIGHT roles (yes, you read that correctly), Jennifer Saunders, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, and Lydia West.

According to Deadline, the Myers and Tim Kirby show asks:

“What if a secret society of five men, aka The Pentaverate, has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?”

Not gonna lie, when I first watched the trailer, I thought it was about to be some serious Illuminati, Freemason, underground Lizard People, end of the world shit a few seconds in, until Ken Jeong stepped into the picture and I knew this would be something I’d laugh my ass off too.

The show is about a Canadian journalist (Myers) who attempts to find out the truth about The Pentaverate for a good story, and possibly a chance to save the world.

Check it out:

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Saunders
Person
Debi Mazar
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Mike Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#The Black Plague#Illuminati#Lizard People#Canadian
Whiskey Riff

WATCH: Country Stars GOING HARD At Drunk Fighting Fans

Concerts are back (to normal). The booze is flowing, and we haven’t even hit peak festival season. It’s time to relive some of the wildest concert stoppages because of..you guessed it, drunk fighting fans. A tale as old as time. Here we go.. Justin Moore. “You ever throw...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

110K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy