Netflix Releases Trailer For Upcoming Mike Myers Secret Society Comedy Series, ‘The Pentaverate’

We all know and love Mike Myers for his roles as Shrek, Austin Powers, and Wayne in Wayne’s World.

With that being said, the man is back at it again, dropping the official trailer for his six-episode Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate, which is slated for May 5th.

Not to mention, the show has a star studded comedy cast, with Myers playing EIGHT roles (yes, you read that correctly), Jennifer Saunders, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, and Lydia West.

According to Deadline, the Myers and Tim Kirby show asks:

“What if a secret society of five men, aka The Pentaverate, has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?”

Not gonna lie, when I first watched the trailer, I thought it was about to be some serious Illuminati, Freemason, underground Lizard People, end of the world shit a few seconds in, until Ken Jeong stepped into the picture and I knew this would be something I’d laugh my ass off too.

The show is about a Canadian journalist (Myers) who attempts to find out the truth about The Pentaverate for a good story, and possibly a chance to save the world.

Check it out: