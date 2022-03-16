Jackson Commissioners, Town Council thank community for efforts during COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – March 18, 2022, marks the two-year anniversary of the first lab-confirmed COVID-19 case in Teton County, Wyo.

In a proclamation on Monday and a resolution on Tuesday, both the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County Board of County Commissioners officially acknowledged all the time, talent, and effort that many in the community contributed during the COVID-19 response in Teton County, WY.

“As we move toward the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic we want to make sure that all of the volunteers, community-based organizations, non-profits, businesses, and community members are officially thanked for all of the time and energy that they have dedicated to keeping our community safe throughout the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic," Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond said. "Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many changes in business operations and individual adjustments that everyone in the community has had to make while navigating a global pandemic. The Teton County Health Department recognizes that it has not been easy, and we want to make sure everyone in the community is thanked. It takes a HOLE community, and we are fortunate to have received the community support throughout the COVID-19 response. We are grateful for our community throughout the last two years. We acknowledge that we may have had a much different outcome in our community without all of our community engagement."

