Toyota Racing This Week in Motorsports: March 14-20, 2022

DAVID RAGAN, No. 15 Select Blinds Ford Mustang – WHAT IS YOUR MINDSET WHEN YOU ADDRESS A NEW RACETRACK BEFORE YOU EVEN GET IN THE CAR? “I think the biggest thing in preparing for a new racetrack or even a new surface like we have here at Atlanta Motor Speedway is just prepping all you can. I know that sounds funny because how can you prep before a new racetrack, but Circuit of the Americas the technology is out of this world that drivers can go to a simulator that has a track scan and has the current race car they’re racing modeled out and they can make laps, so when they show up to COTA they can be pretty close. I feel like you’ll see that with whoever is quick right out of the gate. Those drivers typically have prepared a little bit more than others, but here like at AMS you just have to think about all the different possibilities and there are some of the same ways that we can prepare. They’ve scanned this racetrack. All the OEMs have simulators that the drivers can run. The engineers can run through different setups and different configurations of what makes their car fast or maybe what makes it drive better in dirty air, so a lot of it is who has the best tools and who has made the best educated guesses going into a day like today.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO