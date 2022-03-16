ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Toyota Racing This Week in Motorsports: March 14-20, 2022

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago

NASCAR is back on the East Coast as they take on the newly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway, while the ARCA Menards Series East takes to the track for the second time this season in Pensacola, Florida. NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCWTS. Toyota’s First Cup...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Gibbs Drives to Victory in Atlanta

Ty Gibbs drove to his second victory of the season with a stellar final lap pass in double overtime to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was Gibbs’ first win in Atlanta in his first start at the track. He was joined inside the top-10 by his teammate Brandon Jones (seventh), while Jeffrey Earnhardt (13th) delivered the fifth top-15 finish for Sam Hunt Racing in as many races to start the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Single-Car Focus for Silver Hare Racing at Charlotte

When last we saw the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli take to the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval a year ago this month, the Silver Hare Racing stable featured a pair of high-profile competitors behind the wheel of its TA2-class Chevrolet Camaros in Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - NCS Atlanta Quotes - Kurt Busch

KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. What are you seeing with this organization versus what you have seen in the past?. “As a driver, I’ve been with different teams, but I’ve also been blessed to be with quality teams and this one is no different. We’re bringing the best quality we can to the track through the Next Gen’s development where parts are tougher to find, and repairs are a different strategy as far as what is approved and what is not. But overall, the quality of cars all of it is there. We’re a sister team to JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) so I look at it as there is six Toyotas that go to the track to win and that’s the feeling, that’s the setting and that’s the tone that we have with the 23 car and the 45 car right now.”
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Pensacola, FL
Sports
Speedway Digest

Herbst Rebounds to Score Fourth-Place Finish at Atlanta

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team showed their speed and strength after going from two laps down to finish fourth in the Nalley Cars 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Tire pressure issues forced the team to pit before the green flag. Despite being forced to start at the rear, Herbst worked his way up 13th by the conclusion of first stage and into the top-10 just a few laps into the second stage. Rising water temperatures in the second stage forced the team to give up their top-10 spot to pit under green and check the engine. Herbst returned to the field two laps down in 38th. Crew chief Richard Boswell’s strategy was key in getting Herbst back on the lead lap with less than 50 laps to go. After successfully avoiding a wreck with 10 laps to go, Herbst was running sixth. As the race went into double overtime, Herbst earned his second top-five of the 2022 season.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup practice predictive of pack racing at Atlanta on Sunday

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice answered a lot of questions about the nature of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With NASCAR’s superspeedway competition package in place for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the 1.54-mile track (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)., Cup drivers quickly gravitated toward drafting in large, organized packs.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Happy Homecoming for Heim at Atlanta

Georgia driver Corey Heim, who cut his racing teeth on the flat quarter-mile track located on the frontstretch of Atlanta Motor Speedway, was victorious in his first-ever start on the 1.54-mile oval in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208. The 19-year-old driver executed a last-lap pass on his Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) teammate Chandler Smith and then beat runner-up finisher Ty Majeski to the finish line by 0.173 seconds to pick up the win in just his fifth career Truck Series start.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Rallying Rosenqvist Powers to NTT P1 Award at Texas

No driver in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES looked to put last season into the rear-view mirror more than Felix Rosenqvist. Winning the NTT P1 Award for the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway is helping his challenging 2021 disappear toward the vanishing point. Rosenqvist, who finished a disappointing 21st in...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Trevor Bayne
Person
Corey Heim
Person
Chandler Smith
Speedway Digest

TeamSLR Rolls Into Roval

After an eventful season-opening race in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli three weekends ago at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, TeamSLR has its eyes set on Saturday’s TA2 class race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. This weekend marks the first points-paying Trans Am event on the 2.25-mile, 17-turn circuit since 2000 after returning to the facility last March for the non-points ProAm Challenge race.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Oval debut ahead for DeFrancesco in Texas

NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Devlin DeFrancesco is set to make his INDYCAR oval debut this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport driver made his series debut last month on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, where the average speed for pole position in qualifying was 108.940 mph.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Chase Elliott Press Conference Transcript

WHAT’S THAT LIKE GOING OVER TO SENOIA, COMPETING AGAINST SOME LOCAL HEROS? ANY EXPECTATIONS COMPETING ON THE (INAUDIBLE) TONIGHT?. “No. Definitely no expectations. Yeah, excited to go there. Bubba called me a couple weeks ago or maybe it was last week and asked me about it. I told him I’d love to. He and his family bought that track probably a couple years ago now and it seems like they’ve been doing a great job with it, getting some big shows in town and I think tonight is more local one of their local events. Excited to go race number one and drive one of his cars and have some fun. Obviously try to support a local short track that we all want them to do well and succeed close to here. So, feel like they will get a good crowd and good car count.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Burton Fourth Fastest in Wild AMS Practice Session

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang posted the fourth-best time in Saturday’s practice session on the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. Drivers, Burton included, used terms like “insane” and “wild” and “crazy” to describe the action on the track that has seen the banking in the turns increased from 24 to 28 degrees while the width of the surface has been reduced from 55 to 40 feet in the turns and 42 feet on the backstretch. The frontstretch has been widened to 61.5 feet.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedway Motorsports#Nascar Xfinity Series#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Arca#Nascar National Series#Ncs#Ncwts#Xfinity
Speedway Digest

What to watch for: Xfinity and Truck Series Doubleheader at Atlanta

New track, new pavement: All these series are heading to Atlanta this weekend with a new configuration that has narrowed the racing surface by as much as 15 feet in the turns to bunch the packs up along with higher banking like Daytona or Talladega. With this change all the teams are starting with a near blank slate coming into this weekend. Teams will need to both work the draft and pack as well as not get ahead of themselves and get too pushy that could end in chaos.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

- Practice; Due to inclement weather in the greater Atlanta area on Friday afternoon. Friday’s previously scheduled 50-minute practice session would be cancelled. With the new track configuration taken place since the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) last visit to Atlanta. NASCAR would opt for the cancellation of Saturday morning’s qualifying session as well replacing it with a 40-practice session instead.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: David Ragan, Chris Buescher and Ryan Blaney Atlanta Media Availabilities

DAVID RAGAN, No. 15 Select Blinds Ford Mustang – WHAT IS YOUR MINDSET WHEN YOU ADDRESS A NEW RACETRACK BEFORE YOU EVEN GET IN THE CAR? “I think the biggest thing in preparing for a new racetrack or even a new surface like we have here at Atlanta Motor Speedway is just prepping all you can. I know that sounds funny because how can you prep before a new racetrack, but Circuit of the Americas the technology is out of this world that drivers can go to a simulator that has a track scan and has the current race car they’re racing modeled out and they can make laps, so when they show up to COTA they can be pretty close. I feel like you’ll see that with whoever is quick right out of the gate. Those drivers typically have prepared a little bit more than others, but here like at AMS you just have to think about all the different possibilities and there are some of the same ways that we can prepare. They’ve scanned this racetrack. All the OEMs have simulators that the drivers can run. The engineers can run through different setups and different configurations of what makes their car fast or maybe what makes it drive better in dirty air, so a lot of it is who has the best tools and who has made the best educated guesses going into a day like today.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. - Clean and Sharp: Alsco Uniforms will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This marks a reunion as Dillon has represented the Alsco Uniforms brand in past Xfinity Series events. Alsco Uniforms now provides Petty GMS with clean uniforms, floor mats, first aid kits, and restroom supplies each week, ensuring the shop is safe and clean.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

CWTS: Late race pass hands Corey Heim first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Atlanta

It was a quick learning curve in the first stage that was mostly quiet while teams and drivers tried to figure out the new track configuration. But it wasn’t without incident when on lap one Matt DiBenedetto after pushing Stewart Friesen to the lead got up into the wall requiring the team to make multiple repairs on his truck, within laps it would be Hailie Deegan who also cut a tire causing her to make the trip down and change tires.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy