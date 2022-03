For the very first time, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation decided to offer a $30,000 sponsorship level for the annual Lights of Life Gala. Co-Chairs Markeda Fisher and Kayla Price, along with Executive Director Shannon Barker, were unsure if anyone in the community would take up the offering, but they wanted to give it a try. In keeping with the theme, “Under the Big Top” they chose to name this level the “Ringmaster”. After crossing their fingers and hoping the projects, the hospital and the foundation itself would match up with someone’s passion or interest, it did not take long to find the right fit!

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO