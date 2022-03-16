ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

AAA: Beware of ‘Pothole Season’

By Isabella Colello
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Drivers beware, pothole season has arrived.

According to AAA, this is as the season’s transition and temperatures begin to fluctuate in the Finger Lakes Region and across New York State.

“In many parts of the country, winter roads will likely give way to pothole-laden obstacle courses,” AAA Director of Automotive Engineering Greg Brannon said in a press release. “When a vehicle hits a pothole with any kind of force, the tires, wheels and suspension get the brunt of the impact and fixing any of those items is pricey.”

Potholes are typically formed due to cracked and crumbling pavement. Moisture collects in these crevices and as temperatures begin to fluctuate, it expands and contracts which breaks up the pavement, eventually resulting in a pothole.

A new survey found that in 2021, one in ten drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. AAA said that these cost drivers $26.5 billion in pothole-related vehicle repairs.

While enduring potholes may be inevitable in Upstate New York, AAA said that sustaining vehicle damage does not have to be.

Rochester potholes: What’s being done locally and how to report them

Below are tips to avoid damage this spring:

Check your tires

  • Tread depth: Insert a quarter into the tread groove with Washington’s head upside down. If the top of Washington’s head can be seen, start shopping for new tires.
  • Tire pressure: Check at least once a month using a quality gauge.
  • Suspension and alignment: Look for changes in vehicle handling, excessive vibration or uneven wearing of tires.

Keep your eyes on the road

  • Scan the road ahead for potholes
  • If safe, drive around potholes in your path
  • Avoid driving, or drive slowly through standing water when possible
  • If potholes cannot be avoided, safely reduce speed and avoid braking abruptly

AAA recommends that if you do hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual vibrations.

If something unusual is detected, take the vehicle to a trusted repair facility for a full vehicle inspection as soon as possible.

