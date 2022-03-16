Cape Fear River bridge work brings back memories of hometown

Let me start by saying “we are not from here.” We are from what used to be a small town in South Carolina, Charleston. After watching Charleston’s population explode before our eyes, my husband and I decided we needed a small town again. We settled on moving the family to a farm in White Oak, located just outside of Elizabethtown.

Since the move in mid-2019, one aspect of Elizabethtown has remained constant: working on the bridge. Locally, it’s hard to miss the lane closings and the constant construction on Hwy. 701 crossing the Cape Fear River. In a way, the work has reminded me of my old home. There was major bridge construction and removal between 2002 and 2005 in Charleston, SC. The Ravenel Bridge spans for 2.5 miles over the 40 to 50 foot deep Cooper River. This massive $632 million undertaking cost about $48,000 per square foot. It was a remarkable site to witness. The work slowly progressed over 4 years ending in an impressive fireworks ceremony.

The Cape Fear River twists and turns right by a small colonial town settled only two years before the Revolutionary War began in 1775. Elizabethtown has remained small and quaint, resting on a high bank of the Cape Fear River. A new single-span four-lane bridge will not only add to the quaint atmosphere, but also replace two 75+ year old structures that were badly damaged by Hurricane Florence in September of 2018. The Smith-Rowe company of Mount Airy has been awarded the daunting task of redirecting traffic, constructing the new bridge, and demolishing the old structures.

The total cost of the bridge should be around $28 million dollars. After two years of work, most of the support beams are in place crossing 350 feet of the Cape Fear River. According to the NCDOT, the project is moving along as scheduled and should take another two years to complete. Federal tax money will be paying for 80% of the project which would be a devastating bill for any small local budget.

At about $80,000 per square foot, Elizabethtown’s new tourist attraction should have one spectacular opening ceremony.

Anne Rose

White Oak