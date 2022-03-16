Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

Nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan and are recovering at the hospital. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County SPCA)

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale.

During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.

Once brought to the shelter, the MCSPCA medical staff discovered that the newborn puppies were only 24 hours old, some still had their umbilical cords attached.

“The puppies presented with dehydration and lethargy and were immediately provided with heat and individual tube-feedings every few hours,” the MCSPCA said.

Unfortunately, one puppy passed away from complications but the rest of the litter is slowly and steadily recovering.

That same weekend, the Monmouth County Animal Control were contacted by the Asbury Park Police after they found a 10-week-old puppy with severe injuries, both visible and internal.

The puppy, who was named Laddy, had seemingly been abused and suffered blunt force trauma to the head causing multiple skull fractures, the MCSPCA said. He was rushed to a 24-hour emergency hospital where he was stabilized and given pain medication. He was later brought over to the MCSPCA for shelter.

The puppies were fund in a box near trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County SPCA)

Both of these extreme animal cruelty cases are being investigated by the Monmouth County SPCA Law Enforcement Division.

“The entire mission of the Monmouth County SPCA is to prevent cruelty to animals, and when we see cases like this, it immediately becomes the priority of our Humane Law Enforcement Officers,” Ross Licitra, Executive Director of the Monmouth County SPCA said. “We urge anyone who has information to contact us, as we can only create a better future for the animals of Monmouth County with the help and support of our surrounding communities.”

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, you can contact the Monmouth County Cruelty Hotline by calling 877-898-7297 or the Monmouth County Prosecutors Tip Line at 800-671-4400. All calls can remain anonymous. Donations to support these animals and the shelter can be made at bit.ly/3vGe5sT.