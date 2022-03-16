ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Sets End Date With Michelle Obama Among Upcoming Guests, Talker’s Staffers Get Finale Bonuses

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OB5N_0egw14Wm00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres’ very last episode as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air on Thursday, May 26. A few of the more than 4,000 guests on the show are slated to return for a final visit — and walk down memory lane — in the months leading to the finale, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi.

Following the finale, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will continue to run on affiliate stations throughout the summer with guest hosts, compilation shows and repeats. As Ellen is leaving daytime and linear television, the outsized digital footprint the show has helped build will carry on through Ellen Digital Ventures. It counts 300 million social followers generating 8 billion views across all platforms in 2020 and 14 original series produced in 2021.

Behind the scenes, as the show is coming to an end, DeGeneres is handing out employees and crew members bonuses based on years of service, sources said. She also gave the team gifts to celebrate the start of the final season last fall.

A significant portion of the Ellen staff are old-timers: 30% of show employees have worked there for over 10 years; many for 15, and a few, including most executive producers, for all 19 seasons. The talker in 2020 faced an internal investigation after reports of a toxic workplace, leading to changes, including the ouster of longtime executive producers, and DeGeneres apologizing to her staff.

In addition to DeGeneres’ personal gesture of giving away bonuses, I hear staffers have received letters informing them that the studio behind the daytime syndicated talk show, Warner Bros./Telepictures, will be extending healthcare coverage for six months beyond the end of the program, along with providing access to resume building and networking workshops and free one-year memberships to LinkedIn Learning.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered on September 8, 2003, at NBC Studios. In fall 2008, it moved to the Warner Bros. Studios lot, whose Stage 1 was dedicated to DeGeneres on November 12, 2015, in celebration of her 2000th show. In May 2021, DeGeneres announced she would be ending her talk show the following year after 3,200+ episodes and 64 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Here is the latest promo for Ellen ‘s farewell episodes.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 57

AnimalLover
3d ago

Thanks for the warning…. I won’t be watching it. No wonder her show ended as a failure. Having anything to do with the Obama just proved it. 🤮🤮🤮

Reply(3)
24
Cheryl Darnell
3d ago

Who cares. Nobody watches her anyway and advertising that Obama chick is a sure thing nobody will watch. Good bye forever.🤞🏻👍👍

Reply(8)
23
Robbe Roberts
3d ago

that's a big mistake. I will never watch Ellen's show again. I'm done with the obamas. and she's a guy

Reply
13
Related
Deadline

Ned Eisenberg Dies: Actor On ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Broadway And In Clint Eastwood Films Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a prolific stage, television and film character actor perhaps most widely recognized for his long-running recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27 at his home in New York. He was 65. His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, the actress Patricia Dunnock, and family. In a statement, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Daytime Talk Show Lands At Fox Television Stations

Click here to read the full article. Multi-hyphenate Jennifer Hudson has found her back to television, this time with her self-titled talk series The Jennifer Hudson Show landing at Fox Television Stations. The sale of the one-hour daytime talk show, which will debut in the fall, was announced Wednesday Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President, Programming, Fox Television Stations. Fox Television Stations will launch the show with Heart Television and additional station groups. The daytime talk program, which Deadline previously confirmed in November 2021, comes...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Andrew Llinares Exits As EP Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ After 5 Seasons

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Dancing with the Stars ballroom is about to get another makeover: Andrew Llinares is out as executive producer of Dancing with the Stars. Though the show has yet to receive an official greenlight for the 31st season, Deadline hears that DWTS is already looking for Llinares’ replacement. Llinares joined DWTS in 2018 ahead of the all-athletes Season 26 but parted ways after season 30, which featured one of the most exciting finales in some time. Though JoJo Siwa was favored to win, Iman Shumpert became the first-ever NBA winner of the mirror ball...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Behati Prinsloo
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Channing Tatum
tvinsider.com

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’: Find Out When the Last Episode Will Air

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end just over a year after it was announced that it was going to be entering its final season. Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show will sign off on Thursday, May 26, Deadline reports. Before the final episode, First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi will all be back as guests. After DeGeneres’ last episode as host, it is set to air during the summer on affiliate stations, and that won’t just be reruns. There will also be compilation episodes as well as ones with guest hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Michelle Obama was right: Bree Runway is a superstar in the making

Bree Runway has compared herself to a flamingo among the pigeons, Freddie Mercury and a painting by Van Gogh. While most artists would appear ludicrous beneath such bravado, on Monday night the 29-year-old British-Ghanaian pop singer from east London, born Brenda Wireko Mensah, proved that her chutzpah is entirely justified. Bree Runway is a superstar in the making.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Ellen#British Royal Family#Linear Television#Ellen Digital Ventures
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy