One popup pantry scheduled for Upper Thumb this week

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, in conjunction with the Caseville Community Food Pantry, will sponsor a pop-up food pantry in the Upper Thumb in the coming week. The free food giveaway will take place Saturday, March 19, in Caseville Public School, 6609 Vine St. The event starts at 11 a.m. (Tribune File Photo)

The Caseville Community Food Pantry and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan will host a popup food pantry on Saturday, the only drive-thru pantry scheduled for the Upper Thumb this week.

The free food giveaway will take place Saturday, March 19, at Caseville Public School, 6609 Vine St. The drive-thru pantry begins at 11 a.m.

Food is on distributed a first-come, first-served basis. Supplies are limited. The giveaways are free and open to all. Volunteers are needed to help pass out food and should arrive one hour before the scheduled start time.

Check out the mobile food pantry calendar for a full list of pop-up pantries at www.fbem.org .

Organizers and civic groups have held more than 200 food giveaways and distributed more than 2 million pounds of food since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.