Watch: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plays graphic, emotional video in plea to U.S. Congress

By John Waller
Boston
 4 days ago
In a video address Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged U.S. Congress members to do more to help his country in its fight against Russia.

