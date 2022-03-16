Free smoke alarms to be installed Saturday at homes in these Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Free smoke alarms will be installed Saturday at homes in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

The Sound the Alarm fire safety event will take place in Mt. Oliver, Carrick and Knoxville.

Smoke alarms will be installed by volunteers and members of the American Red Cross of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and the Mt. Oliver Fire Department.

Teams will go door-to-door between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to put the smoke detectors in. Also during those 20-minute home visits, information will be shared with families on causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up HERE. Volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but no prior experience is needed, as training will be provided.

©2022 Cox Media Group